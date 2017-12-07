Deacon Blue to headline HebCelt

One of Scotland’s most successful and enduring bands, Deacon Blue, will headline the multi-award-winning Hebridean Celtic Festival next year as part of a tour to mark their 30-year career.

The band, known for a string of best-selling songs including ‘Real Gone Kid’, ‘Dignity’, ‘Wages Day’ and ‘Fergus Sings the Blues’ in the 1980s, have enjoyed a resurgence in recent years, with new albums bringing their music to another generation of fans.

Their 2018 ‘To Be Here Someday’ tour will celebrate their entire back catalogue, which now spans four decades.

It was confirmed today (Thursday, 7 December) the dates will include a Saturday night headline spot on the main stage at HebCelt, which will run from 19-21 July in Stornoway in the isle of Lewis.

The band said: “We’re really looking forward to getting Deacon Blue to the Outer Hebrides. People have been asking us for a long time and it’s great we can finally make it happen in 2018.

“We’ve heard great things about HebCelt and we look forward to joining you all there.”

Deacon Blue were formed in 1985 and released their million-selling debut album, ‘Raintown’ in 1987.

A string of hits followed before the band split for five years, having achieved 12 UK Top 40 singles and two No.1 albums. While lead singer Ricky Ross built up his career as a songwriter and solo act, other band members also established themselves in various other fields of the media, the arts and academia.

But the band kept alive the prospect of getting back together and a reunion show led on to a new album, ‘Walking Back Home’, in 1999. It was followed up by ‘Homesick’, two years later, after which the band continued to reconvene regularly.

Over the last five years, the band have enjoyed a highly successful renaissance. The success of ‘The Hipsters’ in 2012 marked the beginning of a new chapter in their story, while 2016’s ‘Believers’ became their highest charting album in 23 years.

HebCelt director Caroline Maclennan said: “This is a massive coup for HebCelt. Deacon Blue are a huge, iconic band whose music transcends age barriers and I can’t wait to see them on the festival stage.

“Next year’s tour will see them play some of their biggest ever shows and we are absolutely over the moon that they have chosen HebCelt to be part of this milestone in their career.”

HebCelt previously announced eight other acts for next summer’s event, including Scottish bands Skipinnish, Blazin’ Fiddles, Tide Lines, The Tumbling Souls, Kinnaris Quintet and Trail West; as well as Vishtèn and the Yves Lambert Trio, from Canada; and Habadekuk, from Denmark.

Weekend arena tickets priced £93, £83 concession and £30 (6-14 years) are available from www.hebceltfest.com