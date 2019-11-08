Deacon Blue to play Inverness in October 2020

Island fans of Deacon Blue won’t need to travel far to enjoy the band in 2020, as they have announced a gig at Inverness Leisure on October 30th, 2020 as part of their ‘Cities of Love’ tour.

The band have also announced a new album, ‘City of Love’, which features 11 new tracks tethered by a singular belief - that even in the corners of a town or a life where no light falls, hope can prevail.

The new albulm is to be released on March 6th, but is available to pre-order now from www.deaconblue.com.

It is the fourth release of a prolific seven-year period for Deacon Blue.

Their last three albums returned the band to the Top 20 of the UK album charts, the most recent posting at number 12, giving them their highest charting album in 23 years.

This has fuelled a creative resurgence which returned the band not only to mainstream radio playlists, but also back into the sort of venues befitting the stature of a chart-topping legacy boasting seven million album sales, two number one albums and 14 hit singles.

Lead singer, Ricky Ross said: “We’re so looking forward to you hearing City of Love and getting out on the road, playing new songs and old songs too.

“Every time we tour it feels like a celebration because our fans are still there and it’s a delight for us. We’re planning to make this the best one yet.”

Tickets for Deacon Blue in Inverness go on sale next Friday (15th November 2019) at 9am and are available to purchase from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991).