Catch up with Alan Carr in Stornoway this October

Fancy a belly laugh in October? And you don’t even need to head to the big lights of the city for this treat, as comedy favourite Alan Carr is heading to Lewis this autumn.

The funny-man will be on tour with his ‘Work in Progress’ show around the Scottish Highlands during the month and one of his stop offs will be at Stornoway’s An Lanntair arts centre.

Carr is famous for innuendo and highlighting the comedy in everyday situations - expect audience participation - be prepared to get involved!

Carr is considered a bit of a national treasure, he tends to shun the over-the-top tactics of his contemporaries, relying on his natural wit, charm and likeability.

He plays on his flaws for laughs, which in turn lets him get away with laughing at the flaws of others.

The star will be supported by Kelly Convey an in-your face comedian, who is not one to mince her words, when giving audiences an insight into what modern women really think.

Kelly has no filter when it comes to her opinions, sharing in her hilarious wholehearted performance will make you feel like you’ve known her for years.

Sounds like the perfect comedy combo!

To catch the Stornoway show at An Lanntair on October 15th, you will need to be quick - these tickets won’t hang around for long!

Tickets go on sale on Thursday, July 18th at 10am from www.beyondpresents.co.uk; www.ticketmaster.co.uk