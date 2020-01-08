Celtic Connections Dileab performance

Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has announced that pupils from the Dìleab: Air a’ Chuan project will be performing at Celtic Connections 2020 in Glasgow.

Performances will include 70 island pupils, Willie Campbell & Band, Ceitlin Lilidh and Pàdruig Morrison with the Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band, the Sir E Scott Choir from Harris, singers and musicians from Castlebay Community School in Barra and The Nicolson Institute in Lewis.

The concert follows on from the success of the previous Dìleab events of 2018, the recording and subsequent launch of the EP of five songs which Willie Campbell was commissioned to write and the hugely successful concert in November 2019 in Ionad Spòrs Leòdhais.

Rhona Johnstone, Musical Director and Project Co-ordinator, said: “This promises to be an absolutely fantastic evening. We are delighted that the young people from our island schools have been given the opportunity to showcase their talents at Celtic Connections, which is one of the world’s premier music festivals.”

The concert will take place in the New Auditorium of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall at 7:30pm on Friday 17th January 2020.

Tickets can be purchased for the event at celticconnections.com