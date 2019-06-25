Competition - Win tickets to see ballet Wee Hansel & Gretel in Stornoway

Scottish Ballet is bringing their production of Wee Hansel & Gretel; a fully staged production that has been specially adapted for young audiences, to An Lanntair in Stornoway on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

During the performance audiences will join Hansel & Gretel as they go on an adventure deep into the woods.

Along the way they’ll meet a rather beguiling witch and her mysterious raven, before arriving in an enchanted gingerbread house filled with dancing sweet treats and toys that come to life.

This specially adapted 50-minute show is the perfect way for young children aged 3–8 years and their families to discover the magic of ballet.

A new addition to this version of Wee Hansel and Gretel is that of a narrator. Actor and musician, James Siggins, who graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2016 will be the storyteller for this tour.

Originally choreographed by Scottish Ballet’s Artistic Director Christopher Hampson in 2013, dancers from Scottish Ballet will perform in this well-known fairytale alongside students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s BA in Modern Ballet.

With set and costumes designed by Gary Harris, Wee Hansel & Gretel will be performed to the music of Engelbert Humperdinck, recorded live by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra, making it a colourful interpretation of the Grimm Brothers’ famous fairy tale.

The Gazette has teamed up with the production to offer Gazette readers the chance to win a ‘Family Ticket’ (for two adults and two children) for the performance on Friday, July 5th at 11am.

To be in with a chance of winning just email ‘Wee Hansel and Gretel Competition’ to: news@stornowaygazette.co.uk

The deadline for the competition is Monday, July 1st at 5pm. You will be contacted by email to confirm if you have won and the Family Ticket will be available for pick up at An Lanntair’s front desk on the day.