Countdown to HebCelt starts as festival HQ opens in Stornoway

With just over three weeks to go to the start of this year’s HebCelt, the festival HQ has opened in Stornoway town centre.

The Francis Street base will provide a focal point for local people and visitors to buy and collect tickets and merchandise as well as finding out information about the multi award-winning festival that will run from 17-20 July.

The shop will be open Monday to Saturday from 10am-5pm and during festival week the hours will be extended to 10am-6pm, with late opening until 8pm on Wednesday 17 July.

Festival director Caroline Maclennan said: “The opening of the HebCelt shop is always a special occasion as it means the festival is very close.

“A town centre presence gives everyone a chance to pop in and I’m sure the place will be buzzing for the next three weeks.”