Dìleab EP - featuring pupils from across the Islands - is available now

The Dìleab EP, which contains five specially commissioned songs, by Willie Campbell, and features pupils from across the Western Isles, is now available for sale.

The themes of the songs include emigration, the impact of war, the Iolaire tragedy and protest and politics - themes which have impacted the islands greatly.

Local musician Willie Campbell, said: “The Dìleab EP is the culmination of many people’s efforts.

“The contribution from the islands young people are to the fore across the collection of songs and their voices come across beautifully in the recordings.

“It was a privilege to be asked to write songs about the chosen themes, and I’m delighted with the final product, which I hope people will enjoy listening to as much as I enjoyed taking part in the making of it.”

Evelyn Coull Macleod, Comhairle multi-media manager said: “The EP is available from the Comhairle buildings in Stornoway, the Town Hall Customer Services desk and An Lanntair in Lewis.

“It will also be available from Sir E Scott School, Harris distillery and Castlebay School in Barra and Balivanich School in Benbecula, and costs £7.

“The digital download will be available from Friday, October 18th, through Bandcamp @ dìleab.bandcamp.com and will cost £5.99.

“We hope that the community will continue to support this innovative project, with all the funds raised going towards the continuation of the Dìleab project in schools.”

You can also order an EP or get further information from: ESdileab@gmail.com.