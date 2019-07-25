Early birds ready to catch tickets for 25th HebCelt

Advance tickets for HebCelt’s milestone 25th festival go on sale at midday tomorrow (Friday, July 26th) to meet demand from fans, just days after another successful event ended.

Early bird weekend tickets for arena shows on July 15th to 18th next year will be available from noon from the festival website www.hebceltfest.com

It is the earliest tickets have gone on sale for the annual event, due to the growing interest.

Day tickets and those for opening shows, late night activities and community events in Lewis and Harris go on sale at a later date when the full festival programme is finalised.

Package deals for visiting festival-goers, including tickets, travel and accommodation, are again being arranged via the Hebridean Hopscotch website and will be available next week.

The 2019 Hebridean Celtic Festival, held from 17-20 July in Lewis and Harris, was praised by artists, audience and supporters as one of the best ever.

More than 30 acts, including headliners KT Tunstall, Tide Lines and The Shires, took to the stage over four days in front of an international audience. Around half the festival audience comes from outside the islands and helps inject about £2 million into the economy annually.

Festival Director Caroline Maclennan said: “This year’s festival was very successful and hugely enjoyable. It has left a feel-good legacy about the island and people are already asking about 2020.

“Demand for tickets for next year is already very strong and we expect the excitement to grow as we near our 25th festival. We, therefore, want to make sure our local and international audience have the best chance to book early.”