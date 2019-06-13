Encouraging Western Isles kids to step into the world of Hansel & Gretel

Scottish Ballet is bringing its specially adapted wee version of a big ballet, Wee Hansel & Gretel, to An Lanntair on Friday, July 5th and Saturday, July 6th, as part of its 50th anniversary celebrations.

To make this possible, the company has partnered up with air provider, Loganair, as the official sponsor for the tour.

During the performance audiences will join Hansel & Gretel as they go on an adventure deep into the woods.

Along the way they’ll meet a rather beguiling witch and her mysterious raven, before arriving in an enchanted gingerbread house filled with dancing sweet treats and toys that come to life.

This specially adapted 50-minute show is the perfect way for young children aged 3–8 years and their families to discover the magic of ballet.

A new addition to this version of Wee Hansel and Gretel is that of a narrator. Actor and musician, James Siggins, who graduated from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland in 2016 will be the storyteller for this tour.

Originally choreographed by Scottish Ballet’s Artistic Director Christopher Hampson in 2013, dancers from Scottish Ballet will perform in this well-known fairytale alongside students from the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland’s BA in Modern Ballet.

With set and costumes designed by Gary Harris, Wee Hansel & Gretel will be performed to the music of Engelbert Humperdinck, recorded live by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra, making it a colourful interpretation of the Grimm Brothers’ famous fairy tale.

A favourite for all the family, these performances of Wee Hansel & Gretel will be adapted by keeping the auditorium lighting on and slightly modifying the content of the production.

This will make for a welcoming and relaxed production for all the family to enjoy.

Christopher Hampson, CEO/Artistic Director, Scottish Ballet said: “This ballet is close to my heart, so I am delighted to share this specially adapted show with young children across Scotland.

“It is full of dancing and storytelling, plucky characters and a happy ending – perfect for experiencing the magic of live performance.”

To find out more or to book tickets for the performances at An Lanntair see: lanntair.com