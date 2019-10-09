Gaelic Play Warns of Climate Change Crisis

A new Gaelic language play about climate change is nearing the end of a successful six week national tour of Gaelic medium primary schools.

An Rabhadh (The Warning), performed by Artair Donald and Katie Hammond, highlights the concerns regarding climate change and points to the positive changes that can be made to reduce waste and our carbon footprint.

The tour, which started at the end of August, will visit 47 schools across Scotland, taking in the central belt, Perthshire, Aberdeen, Argyllshire, Skye and Lochalsh and the Western Isles.

The final leg will include visits to schools in the Highland Council area, East Kilbride and the Isle of Tiree.

Aimed at upper primary pupils, the play has been produced through Fèisean nan Gàidheal’s Gaelic language theatre-in-education project Meanbh-chuileag and was written and directed by Angus Macleod, Drama Officer with Fèisean nan Gàidheal. He explained: “The play features two environmentally-friendly aliens who are on a mission to rescue Earth in the year 2119.

“Unfortunately they find that reversing the effects of environmental damage is not possible but a time-travelling gizmo enables a journey back to 2019 to warn the planet’s occupants before it’s too late.”

Artair Donald, who plays An Comandair, lives in Glasgow and is originally from Tiree.

He has many years of acting experience under his belt, on stage and on television as Coinneach in Machair and more recently in Outlander.

Off-stage Artair is regularly involved in Gaelic drama development providing direction and tuition to school and community groups.

Katie Hammond, from Coatbridge, who has two roles in the play as Information Officer Ailigina and the Glaswegian earthling Laura, recently graduated in Acting and Theatre Performance from Glasgow Kelvin College.

In September last year Katie participated in Fèisean nan Gàidheal’s Dràma air Chuairt project and at the end of the year she also appeared in Fèisean nan Gàidheal’s Gaelic Pantomime, which tours nationally each year.

The production and tour delivered through Fèisean nan Gàidheal’s Fèisgoil service have been made possible by funding from Bòrd na Gàidhlig, Creative Scotland and Highlands and Islands Enterprise.