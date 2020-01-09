GO - 10 of the Best - Leisure Listings

1 If you are looking for some family fun at the cinema this month ‘Jumanji: The Next Level’ is being screened at An Lanntair cinema on Friday, January 10th (6pm) and Saturday, January 11th at 1pm and 4pm.

Since Alan Parrish’s adventures to the dark jungles of Jumanji from the 1995 film adventure, the game has moved onto new suspects.

In Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, four high school children stumbled across the dangerous land in an old video game console and in Jumanji: The Next Level the gang are forced back in to rescue Spencer after his accidental return. Finding themselves playing as different characters, with a few new additions, including The Farewell’s Awkwafina as Ming, there are new challenges, ominous creatures and another fight for survival across dramatic tundra to escape the game – and keep their lives. Book tickets at the box office on: 01851 708 480.

2 Another film to catch this week is ‘The Party’s Just Beginning’ being screened at An Lanntair on Saturday, January 11th at 8pm.

Twenty-four year old Liusiadh is living her wild, energetic twenties in a hopeless pit of booze-fuelled despair, living with her parents and working the local supermarket’s cheese counter. Through a string of interactions, including with the equally troubled Dale (Lee Pace), we watch as Liusiadh tries to work out whether her down beaten life is worth fighting for.

3 Panto fun courtesy of ‘Sleeping Beauty’ on January 15th to 18th (various performance times) at An Lanntair, Stornoway.

Spectacular, funny and unbelievably feel-good, this Stuart Morrison and Stornoway Thespians production follows the story of Princess Beauty, who after pricking her finger on a magic spinning wheel, is placed under a curse, forcing her to sleep for 100 years.

Join Beauty and her friends Muddles her loveable best friend, Prince William and King Charles in their attempts to rescue the Kingdom from the wicked Carabosse.

True to panto form there’ll be brilliant goodies and baddies, singing, dancing, a wedding, even some cheer leaders and….. if you wish hard enough, a happy ever after! To book tickets see: http://lanntair.com/events/event/sleeping-beauty/

4 The Lewis and Harris Piping Society will hold its second winter recital on Saturday, January 18th at 7.30pm at the Caladh Hotel, Stornoway with tickets available on the door. Glenn Brown, a Canadian who won the piobaireachd competition at the prestigious Glenfiddich competition in October, will be performing. He will be taking workshops during the day, with a focus on helping the youngsters.

5 Mairi Campbell: Auld Lang Syne at An Lanntair on January 25th at 8pm.

Mairi presents her theatre show Mairi Campbell: Auld Lang Syne as part of An Lanntair’s Burns Night celebrations for Scotland’s Winter Festivals. To book tickets see: https://tickets.lanntair.com/sales/categories/music/mairi-campbell--auld-lang-syne-1/ticket.

6 Are you ready for the next instalment of Star Wars? Well, it will be landing at An Lanntair Cinema in January. The cinema will screen the blockbuster Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker from January 24th to 30th.

This episode of the saga picks up the story a year on from the end of The Last Jedi.

Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker sees the surviving Resistance take on Kylo Ren and the First Order in an explosive conclusion to the sequel trilogy and the ninth and final episode of the ‘Skywalker saga’, directed by J.J. Abrams. Reunite with Rey, the last known Jedi, Finn and Poe Dameron, as well as familiar appearances from R2-D2, Chewbacca and C-3PO. The ancient conflict between the Jedi and the Sith reaches its ultimate climax.

To find out more about the various screening times see: http://lanntair.com/events/event/star-wars-episode-ix-rise-skywalker/

7 Do you fancy trying out some Step Dancing in 2020? Why not sign up for a Step Dancing with Shona Maclellan. This series of classes is being hosted each Friday between 6 and 7pm at the Lewis Sports Centre Dance Studio from January 24th to February 21st. Learn how to do Scottish step dancing, a rhythmic style of dancing native to Scotland, and dance to Strathspeys, jigs and reels. All classes are suitable for complete beginners or intermediate dancers who have done some step-dancing in the past. Let your feet become the drum! To find out more or to book tickets see: https://tickets.lanntair.com/sales/categories/workshops--classes/adultworkshops/evening-classes-jan-march-2020/step-dancing-1

8 A new theatre show is also part of the line up at this year’s Hebridean Dark Skies Festival. Karine Polwart: The Only Light was Stars will be staged at An Lanntair on Friday, February 7th at 8pm.T The Only Light Was Stars – staged exclusively for the festival is a work developed by Karine Polwart. Karine maps a journey that takes in pre-Galilean astronomy, constellation myth, Cold War era jam-making, and the future-proofing challenges of 21st century nuclear waste disposal. In doing so, she wonders: how can we be good ancestors? Book your tickets for this new production show at the box office on : 01851 708 480

9 The Dark Skies Photography Exhibition will be on view at An Lanntair from February 8th to March 14th.

Check out the shortlisted entries in our second Hebridean Dark Skies Festival photography competition.

This year’s winner, Callanish and the Cosmos by Scott Davidson (pictured above), can also be seen on the cover of the Hebridean Dark Skies Festival print programme.

The exhibition will also feature work by five other shortlisted photographers, Douglas Rattray, Andy Yearley, Jethro Lomas, Christian Cooksey and Steve Ferguson, all from Lewis and Harris.

10 Comedian Robin Ince brings his brand of chuckles to the An Lanntair stage on February 13th at 8pm.

The show is part of the line up for The Hebridean Dark Skies Festival and this joyous artist will be mashing up the two cultures of art and science, combining them with a bunch of silly voices, in a celebration of the human mind, from Bohemians to Black Holes, Dali to DNA. To book tickets contact the box office on: 01851 708 480.