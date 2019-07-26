If you couldn’t get a ticket for Runrig’s Last Dance catch the farewell concert on DVD

Runrig’s last live concert ‘The Last Dance – Farewell Concert’ will be available from Friday, August 16th on Blu-ray, 2DVD, 2CD, limited 3CD digipak, limited collector’s edition (2DVDs, 3CDs & numbered print inside a coffee table book), and digitally.

‘The Last Dance – Farewell Concert’ will have its world premiere screening at the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall on August 17th.

Members of the band will appear on stage for an informal chat with Roddy Hart, Scottish broadcaster, prior to the film.

Tickets will go on sale today (Friday, July 26th) via: Glasgow Concert Hall.

On the weekend of August 17th – 18th 2018, Runrig, the most successful Celtic rock band of all time, invited the world to their homeland, Scotland, for what would turn out to be the two most legendary concerts in the band’s 45-year history.

The final concerts were sold out in minutes. 50,000 fans from all over the world descended on Stirling over two nights to participate in ‘The Last Dance’ with the six musicians.

For the band and their fans, these concerts were an emotional tour de force - something the fans have come to know and love over the years, but on a scale previously unheard of.

The compelling nature of ‘The Last Dance’ gives fans that were unable to grab one of the 50,000 tickets the opportunity to participate in the emotional end-of-an-era gig and say their goodbyes to one of the most important bands Scotland has ever produced. And for those fans that were lucky enough to go to the gig, a chance to relive the magic of the moment.

From the very first chord of ‘The Years We Shared’ the band went all out; expending all their energy for the three-hour concert, rocking themselves and the crowd to the verge of exhaustion, truly outdoing themselves.

The three hour long concert never pauses and hits are followed quickly by fan-favourites and gems from the archive, with a few guest-artists adding to the goosebumps-feel.