Keep up to date with everything that happens at this year’s Royal National Mod on TV, Radio and with the Stornoway Gazette

The Mod, the biggest festival of Gaelic culture, returns to Glasgow this year with live coverage and highlights featuring extensively on BBC ALBA and BBC Radio nan Gàidheal.

Coverage will be hosted by Gaelic icon Cathy MacDonald, the BBC ALBA programmes will highlight the best singers, choirs and performers starting from Monday, October 14th.

The beginning of the week features the Children’s Mod while the second half of the week focusses on the choral competitions and live coverage for the coveted solo Gold Medals.

Presenter Cathy MacDonald said: “The Mod brings out the best in Gaelic culture and it’s almost compulsive viewing for Gaelic enthusiasts. Every year the response is fantastic and I can’t wait to celebrate the Mod once again in Glasgow.”

Amongst those joining Cathy to share their views will be renowned Mod Gold Medallists Kenna Campbell MBE, Gillebride MacMillan and BBC weather presenter Joy Dunlop.

BBC Radio nan Gàidheal will offer extensive coverage with the Mod party coming to a crescendo with Gaelic radio star Mòrag MacDonald’s live ceilidh on Friday 18th October at 10am.

For more information about the Mod coverage visit: www.bbc.co.uk/bbcalba

The Gazette will also be bringing you all the local news of winners and successes at this year’s Mod - keep up to date with all that is happening at: www.stornowaygazette.co.uk

And see our picture galleries in next week’s paper out on Thursday, October 17th.