Lewis and Harris to feature in new STV programme about rural Scotland

STV is currently airing Hayman’s Way, a new series in which actor and presenter David Hayman makes a journey across the country to discover some of rural Scotland’s most beautiful, fascinating and surprising places.

The programme goes out on a Monday on STV at 8.30pm.

Six episodes feature a different part of Scotland.

In episode 5, David travels to Lewis and Harris to visit the ancient Callanish standing stones, walk the shores of beautiful Luskentyre beach and he also learns how two very different local artists get inspiration from the landscape around them.

The series will round off with a compilation programme.

Pictured is David Hayman with photographer Colin Prior at Rannoch Moor.