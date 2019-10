Fancy catching a bit of Peat & Diesel this November?

Check out these gigs to celebrate the switch on of Stornoway’s Christmas Lights.

The first performance - for under 18s - will take place at the Nicolson Institute on November 26th from 5.30 to 6.30pm.

The second performance will take place at the Town Hall on the same evening from 10.30pm to 12.30am.

Tickets on sale from 11am on November 9th from the Old Traders Building beside Charlie Barley Butchers.