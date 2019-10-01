Treat for folk fans as BBC Radio nan Gàidheal is to broadcast live concert from Ireland

Folk music fans can look forward to a very special broadcast on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal on Saturday 5th October from 8 pm, a concert live from Ennis in Ireland to celebrate 25 years of the Gaelic and Irish radio programme Sruth na Maoile.

Musicians on stage for the Sruth na Maoile @ 25 concert will include Karen Matheson, Eabhal, Ruairidh Gray, Moya Brennan and Séamus Begley, and the evening will be presented by Mairi Anna Nic Ualraig and Seán Ó hÉanaigh, long-time collaborators on this unique bi-lingual music show which is a co-production with RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in Ireland.

Heading up the Scottish contingent will be outstanding songstress Karen Matheson, lead singer with supergroup Capercaillie, accompanied by Manus Lunny.

Young guns Eabhal, winners of the Tradfest Battle of the Folk Bands 2018, will perform a blend of energetic instrumental sets and soulful songs on stage, and the very talented singer and accordion player Ruairidh Gray from the Western Isles , will be the youngest performer on the night.

Representing the Irish side will be Moya Brennan, the voice of renowned group Clannad, performing with harp virtuoso Cormac de Barra. Legendary singer and box player Séamus Begley will perform with his daughter Méabh and talented guitarist Donogh Hennessy, former guitarist with Lúnasa.

Husband and wife duo Zoë Conway and John McIntyre will bring their very special, intuitive guitar, fiddle and voice combo to the stage, and gifted trad musicians Pádraig Rynne, Tara Breen and Elaine Hogan, on concertina, fiddle and harp respectively, will perform an exciting set on the night.

Award-winning sean-nós singer Bríd Ní Mhaoilchiaráin, from Connemara, will complete the Irish lineup.

Mairi Anna Nic Ualraig and Seán Ó hÉanaigh have been presenting Sruth na Maoile, on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal and RTÉ Raidió na Gaeltachta in Ireland for a quarter of a century, showcasing some of the best folk and trad music in both countries for listeners.

Mairi Anna is a member of the ‘first family of Gaelic music’, the Campbell dynasty of singers from Greepe in the Isle of Skye.

Sruth na Maoile @ 25 will be broadcast live on BBC Radio nan Gàidheal from 8 pm on Saturday 5th October.