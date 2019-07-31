Unique tartan created for Scottish Eurovision choir

No choir is complete without a signature look, and Scotland’s debut entry to Eurovision Choir makes no exception.

The male members of the choir will be wearing kilts made of a specially commissioned tartan, which has been named Euro Alba, combining the name of the choir entering (Alba) and the competition (Eurovision).

The traditional material, specially commissioned by The House of Edgar, comprises colours which relate to the culture and diversity of Scotland.

The base shade is blue as a nod to the long-established identity of the country, with additions of deep purples and ruby reds to capture the country’s rich flora and fauna. Finally, there are fun splashes of orange to provide a joyful and more contemporary twist.

The 33-strong choir will be led by conductor Joy Dunlop, a BBC Weather presenter, and will be performing a Gaelic song with both traditional and modern influences, specially arranged by Sìleas Sinclair.

Joy says: “I am so proud to be conducting Scotland’s debut entry at Eurovision and that the Gaelic language and our rich choral tradition will be seen and heard by millions across the world, maybe for the first time.”

Featuring singers from across Scotland, the choir will also compete against leading groups from Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Latvia, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Wales and returning champions Slovenia for a place in the final three and ultimately, the crown.

For months, the choir has been rehearsing their vocals and choreography and Joy has also been on a journey around Europe in preparation for the show.

Joy says, “The highlight was being in Tel Aviv to see the Netherlands win this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. The experience really inspired me, and we are now ready to wow the judges and take Eurovision by storm!”

Ten of Europe’s best choirs, performing live, will vie to impress a panel of international choral music stars. Blending spectacular staging and in front of a stadium audience, Eurovision Choir will be broadcast to millions across the globe, taking viewers on a journey of musical traditional and cultures from across Europe in search of the continent’s top choral group.

A documentary following Joy and the choir will be broadcast on BBC ALBA on Thursday 1 August at 8:30pm.

The live show, with Gaelic commentary from Tony Kearney, will be broadcast on BBC ALBA on Saturday 3 August at 7:30pm.