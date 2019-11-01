Westlife announce June gig in Inverness

Irish pop superstars Westlife are to reach more fans than ever before as they embark on their biggest UK outdoor tour to date.

The tour will play Inverness Caledonian Stadium on Sunday, June 28th 2020.

Westlife – the UK’s top selling album group of the 21st Century – will tour the UK in 2020 with their 15-date Stadiums in the Summer Tour.

The spectacular summer tour will see the global pop kings perform all of their greatest hits including ‘Swear It Again’, ‘Flying Without Wings’ and ‘You Raise Me Up’ as well as sensational up-tempo new songs from their forthcoming new album ‘Spectrum’.

The tour, which covers some of the biggest outdoor venues in the UK, will conclude with Westlife’s first-ever Wembley Stadium show on Saturday 22 August.

Tickets go on sale at 9am Friday November 8th from www.gigsinscotland.com.

The band said: “The reaction to our comeback tour was beyond anything any of us ever imagined so we’re going to do it all over again but this time in some of the largest outdoor venues in the UK.

“The shows are going to be incredible and will include all our greatest hits. We can’t wait to perform in Inverness.”

Westlife have sold more than 55 million records worldwide and are the only band to have their first seven singles enter the UK chart at No.1.

They also have the most singles of any artist to debut at No.1 in the UK.

Overall the band have had an incredible 14 No.1 singles, behind only Elvis Presley and The Beatles. They have had 33 No.1 albums worldwide and as a live act have sold 5 million concert tickets worldwide.