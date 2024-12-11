Gavin and Stacey fans have opened the door on their advent calendar to find a real pre-Christmas treat. The BBC has offered a proper look at the final ever episode of the beloved show.

Ruth Jones and James Cordon confirmed earlier this year that there would be one last trip to Barry and Billericay this festive season. It comes half a decade after the previous Christmas special - which ended with Nessa asking Smithy to marry her.

Announcing the special, the BBC invited fans to “catch up with the Shipmans and the Wests for the very last time and maybe find out what exactly did happen on that fishing trip”. The episode will air on Christmas Day 2024 - and the Beeb has confirmed the start time.

1 . Dave's Coaches Dave's Coaches is back for the last Gavin and Stacey episode - and is Smithy dressed for a wedding? | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo Sales

2 . On the road again Nessa (Ruth Jones), Stacey (Joanna Page), Gwen (Melanie Walters), Bryn (Rob Brydon), Gavin (Mathew Horne). | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo Sales

3 . Reunited again Stacey (Joanna Page), Jason (Robert Wilfort), Nessa (Ruth Jones), Smithy (James Corden), Gavin (Mathew Horne). | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo Sales

4 . Barry comes to Essex Mick (Larry Lamb), Pam (Alison Steadman), Bryn (Rob Brydon), Jason (Robert Wilfort) | BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo: BBC/Toffee International Ltd./Tom Jackson Photo Sales