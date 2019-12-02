Hebridean Dark Skies festival announce photography winner

Stornoway photographer Scott Davidson is the winner of the second Hebridean Dark Skies Festival photography competition.

Scott’s winning photograph, Callanish and the Cosmos, will feature on the cover of the festival’s printed programme, available from this week.

The photograph will also feature alongside five other shortlisted entries in an exhibition opening at An Lanntair on February 7th, the festival’s opening day.

Festival programmer Andrew Eaton-Lewis said: “Callanish is surely the most photographed location on Lewis so it is a big challenge to create an image that feels original and surprising, but what Scott manages to do with light and perspective in this image is really striking and memorable.

“We’re delighted that this captivating photo will be helping to showcase the Hebridean Dark Skies Festival to the world.”

In addition to Callanish and the Cosmos, the Hebridean Dark Skies Festival photography exhibition will feature work by five other shortlisted photographers, Douglas Rattray, Andy Yearley, Jethro Thomas, Christian Cooksey and Steve Ferguson, all from Lewis and Harris.

The second Hebridean Dark Skies Festival will run from Friday, February 7th to Saturday, February 22nd, with an ambitious and exciting programme theatre, live music, film, visual art, food, astronomy talks, and stargazing.