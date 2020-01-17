Isles pupils’ performance at Celtic Connections will be live streamed tonight

The Dìleab performance at Celtic Connections at 7.30pm this evening, Friday 17th January, will now be streamed LIVE on the internet: {http://www.dileabalegacy.com|CLICK HERE}

Performances will include 70 island pupils from the Dìleab: Air a’ Chuan project, Willie Campbell & Band, Ceitlin Lilidh and Pàdruig Morrison with the Sgoil Lionacleit Pipe Band, the Sir E Scott Choir from Harris, singers and musicians from Castlebay Community School in Barra and The Nicolson Institute in Lewis, as well as other island musicians including Iain ‘Costello’ MacIver and Neil Johnstone.

Those who cannot make the concert, which will take place in the New Auditorium of the Glasgow Royal Concert Hall, will now be able to enjoy the performance online.