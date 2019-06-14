Looking forward to Loopallu again - though it’s the last outing in September

It’s been a long and happy road, but Loopaullu has become a victim of its own success and this year will see the closing finale of the music festival, which takes place in Ullapool at the end of September.

When organisers choose to stage the popular event at the the end of September it was in the hope of giving local businesses one last boost before the long winter set in.

Now, 15 years later, the Loopuallu weekend has become one of the busiest weekends of the year for many businesses in the area, bringing millions of pounds to the region in its lifespan.

However, as the attraction of visiting the North West Highlands has grown over time accommodating the Loopallu faithful has become increasingly difficult in the village.

Loopallu may return one day, but perhaps at a different time of year and in a different format, but for now the focus is on this year’s event.

To whet your appetite for this year’s mucial line-up, organisers have announced that band, Hunter & the Bear, will return to bid Loopallu farewell.

Along with Tide Lines and headliners back in 2010 Idlewild.

Gun, who appeared in 2015 will also be taking to the stage with an acoustic set.

And the act on everyone’s lips just Peat and Diesel, who were first introduced to the mainland audience via Loopallu last year, will make the short hop across the Minch to join the fun.

By the time they hit the stage, the party will already be in full swing as Bombskare will have torn the roof off the big top.

Loopallu have always tried to identify some of the music industry’s next big things before they become household names and Mumford & Sons, Jake Bugg and Sam Fender are testament to that.

This year is no different, and the ones to watch are Nottingham’s Reflekter and Edinburgh’s Swim School.

There’s one man who has played every year - but one - of Loopallu and we’re pleased to say, Davy and Sam Cowan will be opening up proceedings on the main stage, just after the only act to appear every year, Ullapool & District Pipe Band, who officially open the site on Friday afternoon.

To be in with a chance of enjoying this final outing of Loopaullu on September 27th and 28th sign up for tickets at: www.loopallu.co.uk or in person from The Arch Inn (Ullapool) and Eden Court (Inverness).