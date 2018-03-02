Music legend Billy Ocean announces Inverness show

Billy Ocean, one of the most popular and successful solo singers of the 1970s and 1980s, has announced he will perform in Inverness this summer.

The Trinidad-born English recording artist will appear on Sunday 24th June when he performs live at Inverness Leisure.

Billy Ocean has sold over 30 million records to date, including a host of gold and platinum records across the world – he hit the number one spot worldwide on numerous occasions.

Billy Ocean is looking forward to performing in Inverness. He said: “I love performing and sharing my hits with fans. I’ve never been to the Highlands of Scotland before, so please give me a warm welcome and come and join me for a night of great live music.”

The artist and songwriter who is best known for hits including Love Really Hurts Without You; Stop Me; When the Going Gets Tough, the Tough Gets Going and Love on Delivery, will be joined by special guests Scooty and the Skyhooks.

Regarded as one of the North of Scotland’s most popular bands, Scooty and the Skyhooks will warm up the crowd, playing ahead of the legendary Billy Ocean.

The band’s lead singer, Davie Ross said: “We are absolutely delighted to be invited to support one of our musical heroes and we can’t wait to take to the stage in Inverness and give Billy Ocean a Highlands’ welcome.”

The show is being put on by LCC Live and is part of Live in the City, a series of live music concerts taking place in Inverness this year.

Lauren Munro of LCC Live said: “Billy Ocean enjoyed phenomenal success in the 1970s and 1980s and remains a popular artist today. So, come and join us on the 24th June and take a trip down memory lane, reminiscing and dancing to some truly iconic hits from over the years.

“To be in the position of attracting Billy Ocean to Inverness Leisure is testament to the success of our Live in the City shows and the support we’ve had in recent years from music fans from around the North of Scotland.

“Last year we saw massive musical stars descend on Inverness including The Beach Boys, Texas, Olly Murs and Bryan Adams, and this year we’re hoping to bring a similar calibre of artists to the city. Inverness is establishing itself as a popular live music destination.”

Tickets for Billy Ocean with special guests Scooty and the Skyhooks go on sale at 10am on Friday 2nd March.

Tickets can be purchased from Ticketline (www.ticketline.co.uk; 0844 888 9991) and Caffery’s Menswear, Eastgate Shopping Centre, Inverness, IV2 3PP.