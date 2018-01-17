New music from island singer

Renowned Highland singer Julie Fowlis will launch her acclaimed new album ‘alterum’ at Eden Court on Sunday 28 January.

Since its release just over two months ago, it has graced bestseller spots in the iTunes and Amazon charts and made the legendary US Billboard Top Ten charts for World Music the week after release.

The album, which was inspired by the Gaelic Otherworld and the idea of ‘other worlds’, features many of Julie’s long time musical collaborators, a stunning string section arranged by award-winning musician Donald Shaw and also features beautiful vocals from internationally renowned singer Mary Chapin Carpenter.

Featuring strong and evocative imagery by Highland photographer Craig Mackay, costume by Inverness designer Heidi Soos as well as a foreword by Manbooker Prize longlister and Invernessian Ali Smith, the album is somewhat of a departure for Julie, who delivers songs in three languages; Gaelic, English and Galician.

Widely known for her commitment to the Gaelic language, her dalliance with Hollywood in the Disney Pixar film ‘Brave’ and her ongoing work on TV and radio, it has been some time since Julie has performed a headline show in Inverness.

A rare opportunity to see her with the full live band in the North of Scotland, this performance will include a selection of songs from her new album and back catalogue.

The show will feature her husband and co-producer, Éamon Doorley, acclaimed Highland fiddler Duncan Chisholm, Dublin based guitarist Tony Byrne, Ewen Vernal (Capercaillie) on double bass and the intuitive and talented Patsy Reid on fiddle/viola.

Fresh from a break after sell out shows in Shakespeare’s Globe in London and a successful tour of the USA, Julie will perform a run of dates throughout January in Scotland and England, followed by a tour of the UK as part of the much loved Transatlantic Sessions live tour.

Book tickets to see Julie Fowlis at Eden Court on Sunday 28 January at www.eden-court.co.uk or by calling Eden Court Box Office 01463 234234.