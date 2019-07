The scheduled Peat and Diesel concert at Glasgow’s Oran Mor has been cancelled due to overwhelming demand.

But fear not the trio are instead taking Peatlemania to Glasgow’s famous Barrowlands venue instead.

Tickets go on sale this coming Thursday (July 25) for the Barrowlands gig which is scheduled for Saturday, January 25.

The Barrowlands gig will come a day after the release of the band’s second album ‘Light My Byre.’