To binge or not to binge that is the question 🕵️‍♂️

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Popular crime drama Strike is back after a two year hiatus.

The Ink Black Heart adapts the sixth book in the titular novel series.

Fans are struggling to resist the urge to binge watch the new season.

Strike fans who tuned in to the first episode were all left with the same dilema of whether to binge watch the show - or savour it. The crime drama is back on the BBC after a two year break.

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are back as the hit series adapts the sixth book in the Cormoran Strike book series by Robert Galbraith (pen-name of J.K. Rowling). The new episodes will air over four nights in the run up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ink Black Heart sees the detective duo of Strike and Robin Ellacott attempting to find the identity of a mystery figure online after a cartoonist is murdered. Find out what time to expect the episode tonight here.

Fans are all saying the same thing about Strike’s romantic tension

Just minutes into the return of the BBC drama on Monday (December 16) night, fans took to social media to vent after an aborted kiss between Tom Burke’s Cormoran Strike and Holliday Grainger’s Robin Ellacott. The will-they/ won’t-they dynamic had been present throughout previous series but reached another level with the start of The Ink Black Heart.

One wrote: “The way Strike and Robin look at each other just makes my heart melt. “ Another added: “The Robin/Strike tension is killing me!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fan said: “The chemistry between Robin and Strike is electric. Reminds me of Alex and Gene Hunt from Ashes to ashes. You want them to get together but you know it’s the end of the series when they do so you just enjoy the wait.”

Another wrote: “Aww, loved that opening but wish they’d lingered a bit more over the *almost* kiss.”

To binge or not to binge

For fans another major talking point is whether to savour the new episodes or watch them all in one go. All four episodes of The Ink Black Heart are available on BBC iPlayer now - while they will also air on BBC One on December 17, December 23 and December 24.

It has been hard for fans to resist the urge to binge after the first episode last night (December 16). One wrote: “enjoyed the first episode. I won't be binge watching.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another however, said: “Didn't plan to binge-watch (but secretly knew I probably would).” A fan echoed: “So good to have Strike & Robin back. Work alarm is spoiling my binge watch though.”

One wrote: “Strike is back, as good as ever. Really drawn in. Will try not to binge! Exceptional acting.”

Do you think Strike and Robin will eventually get together on the BBC drama? Share your thoughts by email: [email protected].