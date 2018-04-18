The smash-hit musical Sunshine on Leith is coming to Inverness’ Eden Court this summer.

Featuring classic songs from Scottish favourites The Proclaimers, this foot-stomping production will open at Eden court on Tuesday, June 26th to Saturday June 30th.

Leading the cast are Steven Miller and Paul-James Corrigan, playing fellow servicemen and best friends Davy and Ally.

Steven’s extensive theatre credits include the National Theatre of Scotland’s The James Plays and Frantic Assembly’s Othello, while Paul is best known for his long-standing role as Stevie in Scottish drama River City.

Starring alongside them are Hull born Jocasta Almgill as Yvonne, with recent theatre credits including the award-winning In The Heights at the Kings Cross Theatre and leading roles in the West End’s Dream Girls.

Neshla Caplan joins the cast as Liz following recent roles in Arabian Nights at The Lyceum Edinburgh and the award-winning Adam for National Theatre of Scotland.

Originally a stage musical before being transformed in to the 2013 hit feature film adaptation starring Jane Horrocks and Peter Mullan, Sunshine on Leith sees the return of servicemen Davy and Ally from war overseas to be confronted with civilian life filled with relationships, blind dates and commitments.

As the pair embark on intertwining journeys in love, they begin to question what home really means to them as they rediscover their sense of identity.