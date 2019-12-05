Texas to headline HebCelt 2020

Texas will headline HebCelt in July 2020 marking the festival’s 25th anniversary.

The Scottish alternative rock legends, whose career has spanned more than three decades, are the first act to be announced for the event.

Lead singer of the band,Sharleen Spiteri, said: “We are thrilled to be making our Hebridean Celtic Festival debut in its 25th year.

“HebCelt is renowned as one of Europe’s leading summer festivals and we can’t wait to join in the celebrations for its special anniversary.”

From midday tomorrow (Friday, December 6th) weekend tickets will be on sale exclusively from the HebCelt website.

Priced at £99 for an adult weekend, there are a full range of concessions for this family friendly festival.

Early bird tickets which went on sale immediately after this year’s event were snapped up in record time.