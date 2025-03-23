What happened at the Full-Moon Party might not stay at the Full-Moon Party 👀

The White Lotus features a new cast for season three.

The darkly satirical anthology show has welcomed a host of new guests.

But who are the main players this season?

The White Lotus will be back after the memorable events of the ‘Full-Moon Party’ last weekend. HBO’s hit dark comedy anthology has just a handful of episodes left in 2025.

The guests at the titular hotel in Thailand will be recovering from a fair few hangovers after the most recent instalment - which saw plenty of partying and lots of bad decisions. The next episode is entitled ‘Denials’ and the events are drawing closer to the dramatic moments from the season opener.

But who is in the cast for The White Lotus season three - and what time is the next episode out? Here’s all you need to know:

Who is in The White Lotus cast for season 3?

Walton Goggins and Aimee Lou Wood in The White Lotus season three | HBO

Once again, the HBO show has reshuffled the cast for its third series with a whole host of new famous faces checking in to The White Lotus. This time they’ve travelled to Thailand for sun, sea and full-moon parties.

Natasha Rothwell and Jon Gries are the only actors who return from previous seasons of The White Lotus. Natasha returns as Belinda Lindsey from the first series, while Jon Gries is back as Greg Hunt from the first and second seasons (under a new name).

The main cast includes:

Leslie Bibb - Kate Bohr

Carrie Coon - Laurie Duffy

Michelle Monaghan - Jaclyn Lemon

Walton Goggins - Rick Hatchett

Aimee Lou Wood - Chelsea

Sarah Catherine Hook - Piper Ratliff

Jason Isaacs - Timothy Ratliff

Sam Nivola - Lochlan Ratliff

Parker Posey - Victoria Ratliff

Patrick Schwarzenegger - Saxon Ratliff

Lalisa Manobal (Lisa from Blackpink) - Thidapon "Mook" Sornsin

Tayme Thapthimthong - Gaitok

Lek Patravadi - Sritala Hollinger

Natasha Rothwell - Belinda Lindsey

Jon Gries as "Gary" / Greg Hunt

Recurring cast

Nicholas Duvernay - Zion Lindsey

Arnas Fedaravicius - Valentin

Christian Friedel - Fabian

Dom Hetrakul - Pornchai

Charlotte Le Bon - Chloe

Morgana O'Reilly - Pam

Shalini Peiris - Amrita

Scott Glenn - Jim Hollinger

Julian Kostov - Aleksei

Yuri Kolokolnikov - Vlad

Suthichai Yoon - Luang Por Teera

Yothin Udomsanti - Lek

Sam Rockwell had a guest appearance in the fifth episode of season three - ‘Full-Moon Party’. He delivered a memorable monologue that set social media on fire after it aired.

The teaser for episode six appears to show that he will be sticking around for at least another episode.

What time is The White Lotus’ next episode out?

The show will be broadcast in the US and UK at the same time - although it may not be the most convenient time for British viewers. HBO is airing the third season of The White Lotus at the same time each Sunday including today (March 23).

It will once again air at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT - and expect the same for the remaining episodes. For British viewers this will work out at 2am on Monday morning (March 24).

Sky Atlantic will broadcast it again at the far more reasonable time of 9pm on Monday evening.

How to watch The White Lotus season three?

The show is being broadcast on HBO in America. It will also stream on Max at the same time as it airs on TV (9pm ET/ 6pm PT).

On this side of the pond, The White Lotus is on Sky Atlantic and can also be watched on the streaming service Now TV. It will be available on catch up for Sky Atlantic subscribers.

