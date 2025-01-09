Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger releases on Netflix on January 10 🎥

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Netflix will release the highly anticipated sequel to Bank of Dave this week.

Rory Kinnear is back to play Dave Fishwick in the film.

Bank of Dave 2: The Loan Ranger takes on payday loan lenders in a ‘true-ish’ story.

The highly anticipated sequel to Bank of Dave will arrive on Netflix very soon. A major hit for the streaming service in 2023, fans will get to see what happened next in the story of Dave Fishwick.

Rory Kinnear is back as the star of the British film and this time they are tackling payday loan lenders. The movie will arrive on the streaming service on Friday (January 10).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What time is Bank of Dave 2 on Netflix?

Rory Kinnear in Bank of Dave 2 on Netflix. | Netflix

The streaming service is fairly consistent when it releases new films and shows on the platform. For UK audiences, Netflix drops its originals at 8am GMT - which is 12am PT/ 3am ET for viewers in the US.

So it means that Bank of Dave 2 will be waiting for you on the streamer for when you’ve finished work. Perfectly timed to slide into your Friday night film watching slot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How to watch Bank of Dave 2?

The film is only on Netflix, so you will need to have a subscription to the streaming service to watch it. The platform does now offer a cheaper ad-supported package, as well as the pricier ad-free versions.

What is Bank of Dave 2 about?

The synopsis for the film reads: “Based on a true-ish story - two years after founding Britain’s very first community bank, Dave Fishwick takes on an even more dangerous and formidable opponent than the big banks – Payday Loan Companies.

“Dave recruits Jessica, an American investigative reporter, and Oliver, a local Citizen’s Advice counsellor, to his cause. Together they embark on a journey that will eventually take them to the United States and help bring down an entire industry of predatory corporations.”

Are you planning to watch Bank of Dave 2 this weekend? Let me know what you think about it by email: [email protected].