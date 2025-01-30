Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Apprentice is back for a brand new series on the BBC 💰

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Apprentice returns for a new series tonight.

A fresh batch of candidates will battle it out for investment from Lord Sugar.

But what is the start time and what channel it is on?

Grab your business plans and prepare for the 4am phone call because The Apprentice is back. The long-running BBC series will kick-off its 19th series in just a matter of hours.

Lord Alan Sugar and his trusty aides are back to put through a fresh batch of candidates through their paces. Over 12 episodes, they will compete for the chance to win a £250,000 investment in their business plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But what time is the show on TV - and which channel is it on? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Apprentice on TV tonight?

Lord Alan Sugar in The Apprentice | BBC/Naked/Ray Burmiston/Rufina Breskin

The show will return to BBC today (Thursday January 30) - slightly later than previous years. Its start date was pushed back due to the third season of The Traitors which aired over the first four weeks of 2025.

Series 19 of The Apprentice is due to start at 9pm on BBC One, it has been confirmed. The episode will run for an hour and end at 10pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Its companion show - The Apprentice: You’re Fired - will follow on BBC Two after the conclusion of the episode.

Which channel is The Apprentice on?

The Apprentice will once again air on BBC One - with episodes being broadcast weekly. Viewers can also watch it live on iPlayer - or use the Beeb’s catch-up service to watch episodes on demand.

What to expect from The Apprentice episode 1?

Following on from previous opening episodes in recent series, the candidates will once again be sent off to a foreign location - this time Austria. They will be tasked with selling and running Alpine tours.

If past seasons of the show have proved anything, nothing could possibly go wrong. Meet all of the candidates taking part in the series here.

Are you planning on watching The Apprentice? Let me know by email: [email protected].