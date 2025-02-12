When is Emmerdale limo crash? ITV stunt date and how to watch it
- Emmerdale is preparing for a major tragedy.
- A double limo crash will leave the lives of villagers in the balance.
- One actor has teased a “sad” ending - with characters “leaving the show”.
Emmerdale will see the lives of 17 villagers in danger with a dramatic limousine crash this week. A night on the town will turn tragic - as a limo crashes into a frozen lake.
Actor Lisa Riley has teased a “sad” ending to the major crisis, Leeds Live reports. She added: “The crash means that dear, dear friends of mine will be leaving the show, which is always sad.”
ITV have been tight lipped on who will make it out of the crash safely. So fans won’t want to miss out on watching it and risk stumbling into spoilers.
Here’s when the limo crash is expected to air - and how you can watch it. Find out more:
When is the limo crash in Emmerdale?
Valentine’s Day will turn tragic with the dramatic limo crash stunt. The event has been much hyped up and it is due to take place on Friday’s episode (February 14).
Emmerdale is scheduled to start at 7.30pm on Valentine’s Day. It will be a half-hour episode, ITV has confirmed.
What to expect from the Emmerdale stunt?
The limo crash will leave the lives of 17 villagers in danger. The guys and gals of Emmerdale are enjoying a night out on the town, with both travelling in separate limousines.
However in two separate incidents, both limos will swerve off the road. With one ending up ploughing into a frozen lake - but which will it be?
In the preview for Friday’s episode, via Radio Times, it says: “A flashforward to later that night centres on a frozen lake, and chaos as the groups head to their respective limousines. There are two crashes as both cars swerve off the road.”
How to watch Emmerdale on TV?
The soap airs episodes on week nights on ITV, with half-hour instalments Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday. While the episode on Thursday is an hour long, unless the schedule is shifted.
For the Valentine’s Day episode on Friday, it is scheduled to start at 7.30pm on ITV1/1HD. It will also air an hour later on ITV1+1 - if you are unable to watch it live.
Can you watch Emmerdale on catch-up?
Episodes of the soap are added to ITVX daily, so you can catch up with Emmerdale if you are unable to watch it live. The app can be downloaded on SmartTVs as well as on your phone or tablet.
