Dancing on Ice has seen 7 celebrities leave so far ⛸

Dancing on Ice has reached the semi-final stage for 2025.

7 Celebrities have been eliminated or left so far in the competition.

But who has gone home in series 17?

Dancing on Ice will soon be naming its winner for 2025. ITV’s hit competition show has reached the semi-final stage for series 17.

After seven weeks the cast has been whittled down through eliminations and early exits. You may have started to forget who has been knocked out of the running so far.

Here is a round-up of all the Dancing on Ice celebrities who have gone home so far in 2025. See the full list below:

When is the Dancing on Ice semi-final?

It is hard to believe but the ITV competition has already reached the semi-final stage. The penultimate episode will air on ITV1 today (March 2) and it is scheduled to begin at 6.30pm - running for 90 minutes until 8pm.

Who has left Dancing on Ice so far in 2025?

Heading into tonight’s semi-final, seven celebrities have gone home in the current series of Dancing on Ice. Here’s all of the departures so far:

Chelsee Healey

The Waterloo Road and Hollyoaks actor was the first person to be eliminated from Dancing on Ice series 17. She went home in week two (January 19) as the first dances were split across two weekends.

Josh Jones

Stand-up comedian Josh withdrew in week three, leaving the competition on January 26. He was forced to leave Dancing on Ice after picking up an injury.

Ferne McCann

Despite the ITV show seeing a withdrawal in week three, there was also an elimination. TV personality Ferne McCann was sent home on January 26.

Steve Redgrave

The Olympic legend became the fourth person to leave Dancing on Ice in 2025. He was eliminated in episode four on Sunday February 2.

Chris Taylor

The one-time Love Island/ Love Island: All Stars contestants swapped the villa for ice rink in 2025. He was eliminated in the first dance off of the season on Sunday February 9.

Charlie Brooks

EastEnders actor Charlie Brooks and her professional dancing partner Eric were sent home on Sunday February 16. They were eliminated at the end of the sixth week of the ITV show.

Mollie Pearce

The Traitors season two finalist Mollie just missed out on making it to the semi-finals of Dancing on Ice 2025. She was eliminated along with her professional dancing partner Colin in week seven on Sunday February 23.

