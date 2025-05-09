Benbecula Half Marathon returns after six-year break

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Benbecula Half Marathon is officially back after a six-year hiatus, and it’s all thanks to the generous support of local business Benbecula Distillery. The event will take place on Saturday May 31, welcoming runners from across the islands and beyond for a day of fitness, community, and celebration.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, members of the organising committee accepted the race’s finishers’ T-shirts, running bibs, and medals from Angus MacMillan, founder of Benbecula Distillery, and Mary Margaret Connarty, Distillery Manager. Their support as main sponsor has been instrumental in reviving the event.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Benbecula Distillery for helping us bring the half marathon back to life,” said a spokesperson for the organising committee. “Their backing has allowed us to create a quality experience for our runners and continue the legacy of this much-loved event.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the distillery continues to grow its presence on the island, it now offers guided tours to visitors, providing a unique insight into the whisky-making process. The Distillery Café is also open Monday to Friday, offering a warm welcome to locals and tourists alike.

Benbecula Distillery team and the marathon committee

The return of the Benbecula Half Marathon marks a significant moment for the local running community and the island itself, offering both residents and visitors an opportunity to take part in an event known for its warm atmosphere and scenic routes.