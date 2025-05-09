Benbecula Half Marathon returns after six-year break

By Hattie De Fries
Contributor
Published 9th May 2025, 08:59 BST
Updated 9th May 2025, 11:04 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Benbecula Half Marathon is officially back after a six-year hiatus, and it’s all thanks to the generous support of local business Benbecula Distillery. The event will take place on Saturday May 31, welcoming runners from across the islands and beyond for a day of fitness, community, and celebration.

This week, members of the organising committee accepted the race’s finishers’ T-shirts, running bibs, and medals from Angus MacMillan, founder of Benbecula Distillery, and Mary Margaret Connarty, Distillery Manager. Their support as main sponsor has been instrumental in reviving the event.

“We’re incredibly grateful to Benbecula Distillery for helping us bring the half marathon back to life,” said a spokesperson for the organising committee. “Their backing has allowed us to create a quality experience for our runners and continue the legacy of this much-loved event.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As the distillery continues to grow its presence on the island, it now offers guided tours to visitors, providing a unique insight into the whisky-making process. The Distillery Café is also open Monday to Friday, offering a warm welcome to locals and tourists alike.

Benbecula Distillery team and the marathon committeeBenbecula Distillery team and the marathon committee
Benbecula Distillery team and the marathon committee

The return of the Benbecula Half Marathon marks a significant moment for the local running community and the island itself, offering both residents and visitors an opportunity to take part in an event known for its warm atmosphere and scenic routes.

News you can trust since 1917
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice