Benbecula Half Marathon returns after six-year break
This week, members of the organising committee accepted the race’s finishers’ T-shirts, running bibs, and medals from Angus MacMillan, founder of Benbecula Distillery, and Mary Margaret Connarty, Distillery Manager. Their support as main sponsor has been instrumental in reviving the event.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Benbecula Distillery for helping us bring the half marathon back to life,” said a spokesperson for the organising committee. “Their backing has allowed us to create a quality experience for our runners and continue the legacy of this much-loved event.”
As the distillery continues to grow its presence on the island, it now offers guided tours to visitors, providing a unique insight into the whisky-making process. The Distillery Café is also open Monday to Friday, offering a warm welcome to locals and tourists alike.
The return of the Benbecula Half Marathon marks a significant moment for the local running community and the island itself, offering both residents and visitors an opportunity to take part in an event known for its warm atmosphere and scenic routes.