Awards for “uniquely challenging” rescue mission

John Carrigan, Chris Whittington, Nam MacLeod and Michael Hennelly receive the 2024 Crew Commendation from Shipwrecked Mariners' Society President Admiral Sir George Zambellas (2nd from left)

The members of the Stornoway rescue helicopter crew who took part in a harrowing rescue mission involving seriously injured Spanish fishermen were officially recognised when they picked up two awards last week.

The Crew Commendation award, from the Shipwrecked Mariner's Society, and the Scottish Government’s Brave@Heart award were both presented on the same day (Tuesday October 1st).

The crew’s Winch Paramedic Norman ‘Nam’ MacLeod received the St Andrew’s Award, which was picked up on his behalf by UK Search and Rescue Director Graham Hamilton, with the crew themselves in London for the presentation of the team award.

The incident in question, in November last year, involved the crew going to the assistance of a Spanish registered trawler 100 miles out in the Atlantic. Two of the crew had sustained serious injuries, one had lost his leg and the other was also badly injured.

When they arrived at the scene the first big challenge was getting the Winch Paramedic, Norman 'Nam' Macleod, on board, as the trawler pitched dramatically in heavy seas.

Once safely on the vessel, Nam was faced with a desperate situation. The two men had had an accident with the ship’s winching gear and both were clearly at risk of death. There was no-one on board able to speak English.

“When I touched down on that deck I can honestly say I encountered the 'startle phenomenon'” said Macleod. “I've been a paramedic for almost 30 years and this was the most challenging scene I've ever had to deal with. For the first few seconds it was hard to take everything in and understand what I needed to do first.

"Thankfully it didn't last. My training and experience kicked in and I got to work. I spent an hour on the boat and it was the quickest hour of my life!”

Macleod set to work, stabilising both casualties and then, with the rest of the team, winching them to the aircraft and speeding them to hospital - while continuing to provide critical care for them both.

Mr Hamilton said: "SAR is a team game. On this occasion things could have ended up very badly for both the injured men. But between Nam on the deck, the crew in the air, the team at the hospital and everyone else behind the scenes, from the hangar to the offices, they got the best possible result. The two suffered life-changing injuries, but their lives were undoubtedly saved.

“This was an exceptional event, with an exceptional response, and everyone who contributed to the tasking should feel enormously proud of their effort.”

Mr Hamilton said the “awards were presented for a uniquely challenging situation”.

“But the crew's response proved once again that our people are among the best in the world at SAR,” he said. “They did precisely what they train for and two lives were saved.

"It's great to see the whole team recognised, and I am particularly honoured to have collected the St Andrews Award on behalf of Nam. It's a true testament to his commitment. His efforts that night went above and beyond."