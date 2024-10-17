CalMac fares shock “imposed by decree”

Caladonain MacBrayne ferry the Caledonian Isles sails into Ardrossan Harbour. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

​A ten per cent increase in fares on Caledonian MacBrayne services has drawn a furious response from the Ferries Community Board which says it has been imposed by “decree” and without consultation.

The board’s response marks a rapid deterioration in relations between island representatives and the Cabinet Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, which also reflects “anger” over recent appointments to quango boards.

In a statement reacting to the fares rise, the board says it is "disappointed and surprised to see another fares increase. It is particularly disappointing that this increase has been decided with no consultation or impact assessment but applied by decree.

“The move towards more collaborative decision making and the application of the principles of the Islands Bill in terms of Islander community impact assessment have once again been forgotten when they are inconvenient”

In her letter announcing the inflation-busting rise, Ms Hyslop wrote: “This is a necessary action to enable continued investment in new vessels and infrastructure to support the services and ensure that ferry services remain sustainable and available to our island communities.

“Reluctantly, we are having to raise ferry fares in the coming year by 10 per cent, bringing fare levels back to around what they would have been had fares not been frozen in 2023-24. This means, in real terms, fares have broadly increased in line with inflation over time”.

However, the board hit back: "Island communities and businesses have suffered socially and financially over the last number of years due to lack of investment and poor decision making. It is now ironic that they are being further impacted with a ten per cent increase following the 8.7 per cent increase that has only recently been implemented.

“This affects most the most vulnerable in our islands including the young and those with families at a time when universal free travel is protected elsewhere.”

Separately, the Ferries Community Board chairman, Angus Campbell, and Comhairle transportation chairman, Uisdean Robertson, have joined forces to tell Ms Hyslop that there is “real anger” in the islands over her recent re-appointments of absentee directors.