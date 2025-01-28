Congested streets - concern over Kenneth Street and Church Street
Following representations from the public, the community council agreed to write to Comhairle nan Eilean Siar and DFDS, the haulage contractor.
There was also concern expressed about parking on the small section of Church Street that runs from Kenneth Street to Cromwell Street.
It is understood that previously there had been an agreement and protocal that articulated lorries would not use the town centre. However that now appears to have fallen by the wayside.
Community council treasurer Josh Gibbens said: “Without a traffic warden the whole town is getting worse and worse.”
On the Church Street parking issue, he added: “It should be a pedestrian precinct".
The community council’s concerns also come amid a general debate over the future of the town centre.