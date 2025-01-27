Festival delivers £12m economic boost to Western Isles

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The award-winning Hebridean Celtic Festival has provided a vital £12 million economic lifeline to the Western Isles over the past three years since the COVID-19 pandemic while helping secure dozens of jobs, organisers have revealed.

Analysis highlights a £4.1 million boost to the local community from the 2024 festival alone, marking an increase of £600,000 on the previous year, and safeguarding 76 tourism related jobs and providing work for artists, musicians and technical staff.

Since its return to full-scale operations after lockdown which saw islanders go two years without a main event, the economic benefit achieved has more than doubled that from pre-pandemic events in 2018 (£2m) and 2019 (£1.8m).

Organisers now predict the festival has generated more than £40 million in financial benefits over the years should it reach its 30th anniversary celebrations in 2027. The startling figures come as they await a critical funding decision from Creative Scotland.

The Hebridean Celtic Festival Trust, the charitable organisation behind the event, has submitted a bid to the organisation for multi-year funding. If successful, this support would secure the festival’s future as a cultural, educational, and economic cornerstone of the region, safeguarding jobs, enhancing planning capacity, and advancing sustainability goals.

The tense funding wait comes amid challenging times for the UK’s festival sector. According to the Association of Independent Music Festivals, 72 UK-based festivals were postponed, cancelled, or shut down in 2024 - a sharp increase from the previous year - bringing the total closures since 2019 to 204.

Creative Scotland, whose annual funding has been essential to the festival’s success, is expected to announce its funding allocations next week.

Carol Ferguson, HebCelt’s festival operations co-ordinator, praised the resilience and enthusiasm of attendees to the festival, but admitted uncertainty over future funding remained its biggest challenge.

She said: “Given the economic headwinds and uncertainty we faced, having so many people turn out again for the islands’ largest music festival has been a triumph - especially considering how many long-established festivals have not survived.

“It was heartening to see crowds enjoying acts like Del Amitri, James, and Skippinnish, while local businesses, including bars, hotels, shops, cafes, and restaurants, were bustling with activity. Visitors filled the ferries, and families enjoyed a vibrant, community-driven arts programme that celebrated Gaelic heritage.

“But HebCelt isn’t immune to the kind of challenges that have impacted other festivals.

“Rising costs, economic pressures on disposable incomes, and funding uncertainties have made organising the festival increasingly difficult. That’s why we welcomed Creative Scotland’s progressive move to allow multi-year funding applications. Securing such support would be transformative for us and the regional economy. All we can do is hope and wait.”

HebCelt has yet to announce its full line-up for 2025, but several prominent artists have been confirmed, including Scottish music favourite Eddi Reader, Highland heroes Tide Lines, Trail West, Josie Duncan, and The Tumbling Souls.

Other acts include internet sensation NATI., Gaelic TV legend Donnie Dòtaman, Beluga Lagoon, Lauren Collier, Madison Violet, and Samba Sene & Diwan.

The festival, set to take place from July 16 -19 in and around Stornoway, has been a cornerstone of the Outer Hebrides’ cultural landscape since 1996.

In 2024, HebCelt attracted 17,800 attendees, with visitors staying an average of eight days in Lewis and Harris. A survey revealed that 67% of attendees cited the festival as their sole reason for visiting the region, while 24% combined it with trips to see family and friends.

Over the years, HebCelt has hosted a stellar line-up of artists, including Runrig, Van Morrison, The Proclaimers, Julie Fowlis, Big Country, KT Tunstall, and The Fratellis, cementing its status as a must-attend event for music lovers worldwide.