Isles tunnels proposal gets a lukewarm response

The proposals to replace the ferries on the sounds of Harris and Barra with tunnels , should it prove technically feasible and funding be available, would take 25 years to come to fruition.

While the MP and MSP welcomed it, others expressed scepticism and suggested the focus should be on renewal of the ageing ferry fleet which is under unprecedented strain with serious economic impacts on the islands.

The consultation document, STPR2, states: “The current ferry routes on the Sound of Harris, Sound of Barra and between Craignure and Oban face a number of issues and challenges. Replacing ferry services with fixed links (bridges or tunnels) can improve reliability, connectivity, capacity and crossing times.

“A Sound of Harris fixed link would improve connectivity between the Uists and Lewis/Harris while a Sound of Barra fixed link would improve connectivity between Barra and the Uists. The provision of these fixed links would allow for the reconfiguration of transport provision between the Outer Hebrides and the mainland.

“The provision of a fixed link between Mull and the Scottish mainland would allow for the reconfiguration of transport provision between the island and the mainland.

It continues: “STPR2 recommends that further work is undertaken on business cases to better understand the benefits, costs and challenges associated with these options. These studies would consider the feasibility of replacing existing ferry services currently delivered by CalMac … These studies would also ascertain the potential savings associated with the public sector subsidies required to operate the ferry services”.

The “Islands Assessment” section of the document states: The reconfiguration of ferry services following the installation of Fixed Links may also support other island communities who will not benefit directly from Fixed Links but from increased or improved ferry connectivity”.

The document also states: “If continued investment is focused on progressive decarbonisation of ferry networks, it will reduce emissions and help Scotland achieve its net zero carbon emission targets by 2045”.

Angus Brendan MacNeil MP welcomed the consultation, claiming: “Over 25 years this is very doable and affordable; this could revolutionise transport on the islands and on the west coast of Scotland. Tunnel links will make it easier for us to travel between the islands and will give more options to use other ports to get to the mainland”.

His MSP colleague Alasdair Allan was described the prospect as “very exciting”. Mr Allan said: “Given the strain on the ferries on the two sounds, the potential for cancellations and the technical challenges associated with the routes, fixed links would provide a solution to what is a very real issue”.

Highlands and Islands Tory MP, Donald Cameron, was less impressed: “Unsurprisingly, the reaction to these proposals from local people has been one of exasperation. This SNP Government has presided over the deterioration of our ferry service and roads for a decade and a half, but it now has the gall to tell us that if we wait for 20 years we may have a wonderful network of new tunnels and bridges.

“What we really need is action from ministers to tackle the crisis facing island residents who don’t know from one day to the next whether they will be able to travel to the mainland due to ferry cancellations.”