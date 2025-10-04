Politicians round on STV for the axing of north news service

Norman MacLeod, of Scalpay, is one of the lead presenters on STV's news programme covering the north of Scotland

​Last vestiges of Grampian TV, which once served the north of Scotland, are set to disappear with STV planning to axe its evening news bulletin from Aberdeen and centralise coverage in Glasgow.

​The “north” bulletin has regularly featured news stories from the Western Isles and a central Scotland agenda will inevitably mean fewer opportunities to cover events and issues of interest to the Highlands and Islands.

There has been a strong reaction from trade unions and local politicians. Around 60 jobs would go, including 20 in Aberdeen and the north. STV’s owners blame a downturn in advertising revenue due to audiences moving to other media options.

STV was allowed to gobble up Grampian in 1997 and the station’s name followed in 2006. Only the bulletin from Aberdeen, as an opt-out from STV’s Glasgow-generated news, remained.

Grampian came on air in 1960. As television reception spread throughout the Highlands and Islands, it became the most-watched station with extensive regional coverage, including news and current affairs.

The station was sold to Scottish Media Group, which owned STV, for £105 million in 1997. At that time, extensive assurances were given about maintaining its distinct identify – all subsequently diluted. In 2001, they closed the Stornoway studio.

In 2009, North Tonight was re-branded as STV News at Six, with different editions for the north and central belt. Approval from Ofcom, the media regulator, will be required before STV can finalise the fate of the last concession to regional differences.

A letter to STV’s chief executive, Rupert Radcliffe, from all Scottish Conservative MPs and MSPs in the north described it as “devastating for regional news” which “for over 60 years has played a vital role in delivering local news that reflects the issues, challenges, and achievements of communities well beyond the central belt.

“The programme has not only informed but also given a voice to rural and regional Scotland, ensuring balance and accountability at every level of government”.

Meanwhile, Liberal Democrat Scottish Affairs spokesperson Susan Murray MP called for Mr Radcliffe to appear before the Scottish Affairs Committee to answer questions on their recent announcement.

She said: "I was disappointed to hear that STV are planning job cuts as well as discussing removing regional STV news programmes.

"This is especially unwelcome news because for the past three years STV has paid out more than £5m a year in dividends to shareholders, yet cuts are on the cards.

"People want to know what is happening in their area, not rely on a one size fits all model. What's more, in an election year in particular, it is essential that failing governments are held to account.

"I understand that STV staff are concerned for their jobs but also for the organisation's ability to maintain the quality coverage for which they are known across the whole of Scotland. I hope the committee will accept my request and the Chief Executive will summoned to account for these decisions."

An STV spokerperson said that they had sought “permission from Ofcom to make changes to both of our licences which would allow STV Central and STV North to co-produce a single news service for Scotland”.

"We’re also planning to move gallery production and presentation for STV News to Glasgow,” they added.

Newsgathering teams will continue on the ground across Scotland and from all of our existing bases in Inverness, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh and Glasgow. The expansion of our digital news offering across platforms is ongoing.

“In its review of Public Service Media, Ofcom recognises that stable and adequate funding is needed to sustain PSM content like news, which is commercially less viable and that action to support the Public Service Broadcasters is required quickly.

“The way audiences consume news content is changing rapidly and fundamentally, and our output needs to respond to that, as linear viewing declines and digital consumption of news increases.

“The decisions we are making aim to protect our news service, which we are incredibly proud of but that we need to ensure is in the best possible shape for the future and changing consumption habits.

“These changes will impact our people and our priority is always to try and protect jobs where we can. We are now going into consultation and are committed to supporting our people through this period of necessary change.”