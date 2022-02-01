Short-term lets license will add costs to tourism

It is feared the new licensing regime will damage tourism in the islands

The comments, by Rob McKinnon, Chief Executive of Outer Hebrides Tourism, came after the Scottish Government’s proposal had been approved by the Scottish Parliament.

Local authorities will now be required to establish a licensing scheme by October. Existing hosts and operators will have until 1st April 2023 to apply for a licence.

The Scottish Government said it had been introduced to ensure that properties are safe and those providing them are suitable.

Housing Secretary, Shona Robison, said: “Our licensing scheme will allow local authorities and communities to take action to manage issues more effectively, without unduly curtailing the many benefits of short-term lets to hosts, visitors and the economy.”

However, Mr McKinnon claimed it would have been “easier, quicker and cheaper” for the government to introduce “a simple registration scheme” covering B&Bs, guest houses and self-catering properties.

“The focus on the legislation is addressing problems in our cities,” he said. “but has been imposed on the whole country and will add another significant costs to businesses that are trying to recover from the pandemic.

“There is a real housing crisis in the islands, but this legislation will do very little to ease this.

“The legislation does give local authorities a significant amount of freedom in how they apply the legislation and we are hopeful that we can work with the Comhairle to ensure its introduction here is done in a way to limit any damage to local businesses.”

A spokesperson for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar said they “will be considering and developing a short term lets scheme over the next period.

"The scheme will seek to strike an appropriate balance between the needs of communities, visitors and the wider economy,” he added.