Sole islander axed from CMAL board

The only islander on the board of CMAL, the Scottish government’s ferry procurement quango, has been vetoed by Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop, in an astonishing dispute over who should launch the two Turkish-built ferries which will serve the Tarbert and Lochmaddy routes.

Ms Hyslop’s decision not to extend Murdo Maclennan’s term has been widely condemned and the chair of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s transportation committee, Uisdean Robertson, has called for the removal or resignation of the CMAL chair, Edinburgh lawyer Mrs Morag McNeill.

Mr Maclennan believed it had been established last year that the launches would be carried out by respected Gaelic-speaking islanders as a gesture of goodwill towards island communities which will be served by the new CalMac ferries, MVs Claymore and Lochmor.

When he learned that this had been countermanded by a plan for two senior Transport Scotland civil servants, both of whom had been deeply embroiled in the ferries debacle, to be given the honour, Mr Maclennan co-signed a letter of protest, along with North Uist councillor Uisdean Robertson, chair of Comhairle nan Eilean Siar’s transportation committee, and Councillor Kenny Macleod of Harris.

Transport secretary Fiona Hyslop told Murdo Maclennan his tenure would not be renewed. (Photo by Fraser Bremner - Pool/Getty Images)

Their letter to Ms Hyslop, which was copied to Kate Forbes MSP for her Gaelic interest, described the idea of civil servants performing the naming ceremony as “an error of judgment which will be received poorly by islanders and is a major lost opportunity for the Scottish Government in its commitment to the islands and the Gaelic language”.

Their letter continued: “Given the criticisms of the Scottish Government on the whole issue of ferry provision, we believe that this would be a major good news story, carrying much symbolism and re-enforcing the commitment of the Scottish Government to grant islanders a greater say in their affairs.

“We therefore seek your intervention to ensure that two islanders are approved for the launching of these vessels”. It was made clear by Uisdean Robertson in a separate e-mail that Mr Maclennan had signed the letter in a personal capacity.

Subsequently, the Scottish Government and CMAL backed down on the issue of who would perform the launches and the proposed role of the two senior civil servants was abandoned. (The Lochmor was launched in August by Kay MacLeod, a long-serving CalMac employee at Tarbert ferry terminal).

However, after learning that Mr Maclennan had co-signed the letter which led to this change of plan, Mrs McNeill withdrew her support for his reappointment. Now Mr Maclennan has been told by Ms Hyslop that he will not be given the normal second term.

The behaviour of Mrs McNeill and Ms Hyslop was described this week as “petty”, “vindictive” and “absolutely appalling”.

MR MACLENNAN raised the question of who would launch the Little Minch vessels within CMAL last year around the time it was agreed that Mrs McNeill herself and the wife of CMAL’s respected director of vessels, Jim Anderson, would perform the ceremonies at the Cemre yard in Turkey, for the two vessels to serve the Islay route.

In Mr Maclennan’s view, the launches of the Little Minch vessels offered an opportunity for CMAL to present its best face in the Western Isles and also acknowledge Gaelic, to which it has a nominal commitment through a “Gaelic plan”. This view was supported by local councillors.

Mr Maclennan’s clear understanding was that this suggestion had been agreed to within CMAL at that time. However, In April of this year, he learned that it was now the intention of CMAL and Transport Scotland for two civil servants to perform the launching ceremonies in Turkey.

After exchanges of correspondence with Mrs McNeill and given Transport Scotland’s involvement in the new plan, Mr Maclennan requested her consent for him to write to the Minister, Ms Hyslop, to express disagreement and plead the case for islanders to perform the launches. On June 22nd, Mrs McNeill replied: “I cannot stop you from raising any matter you wish with TS or Fiona Hyslop”.

Mr Maclennan subsequently learned that, following the joint letter, Mrs McNeill had withdrawn her earlier recommendation for his reappointment. However, the decision then lay with Ms Hyslop. With his three year term due to end on September 30th, Mr Maclennan wrote to the Minister earlier this month asking for clarification of his position.

Last week, Ms Hyslop’s reply said: “The (public appointments) Code is clear that reappointment is not automatic at the end of a member’s initial term. Any recommendation made by the Chair to the Minister for reappointment is for the Chair to determine, based on their assessment and it is not appropriate for Scottish Ministers to seek to influence this. In this case, I understand the Chair is not recommending your reappointment and on that basis your term will come to an end on 30th of September 2025”.

The Gazette has lodged a Freedom of Information request with CMAL for sight of all correspondence relating to arrangements for the formal launch of the Lochmor and Claymore.

THIS WEEK, there were outraged responses from throughout the islands where Mr Maclennan had created a reputation as the only CMAL or CalMac board member in memory with a record of engaging with island communities or advocating their case within the organisation. He is also the only one with any personal island knowledge or connections.

Uisdean Robertson said: “If we were ever in doubt about whether we are valued or listened to, then we know the answer now. We have pushed so hard to get some island voices on these boards. Then when an islander speaks up for the islands, they get rid of him.”

Mr Robertson said that the joint letter from himself, Mr Maclennan and Councillor Macleod “obviously didn’t go down well with CMAL and particularly Morag McNeill. After that, they turned on him. I am really disappointed in Fiona Hyslop for going along with it. It is so petty – primary school stuff, really”.

In her letter to Mr Maclennan, Ms Hyslop indicated that an islander will be appointed to the CalMac board in the near future, but Mr Robertson asked: “What confidence can we have that an individual will make any difference if they try to speak up for the islands? Zero. It is the whole structure that is wrong and needs to be changed”.

The chair of Harris Transport Group, Donnie Macdonald, described the treatment of Mr Maclennan as “absolutely appalling and so vindictive”. He said: “It epitomises the situation with CMAL, CalMac and Transport Scotland. They talk about wanting our views but when they get someone of Murdo’s calibre who expresses them, they treat him like this.

“Murdo was extremely helpful to Harris Transport Group, explaining the issues with CMAL and taking our views back to the CMAL board. His input was absolutely excellent. Knowing the backround, I am extremely upset about how all this has come about”. Mr Macdonald called for the decision not to extend Mr Maclennan’s appointment to be reconsidered.

Mr Maclennan made a point of not restricting his interface with communities to his own islands and the chair of the Mull and Iona Ferry Company, Finlay Macdonald, has written to Ms Hyslop deploring her decision. He said: “Throughout his time on the board Murdo has been a breath of fresh air and a steadying influence. The importance of having an islander on the board cannot be over-estimated and Murdo has excelled in making the case from an islander’s perspective.

“From the very start, Murdo has understood his remit and is not shy in taking the views of the islands to the board and also conveying the thoughts of the board back to the communities. Our relationship with CMAL has been fraught and I think would have been beyond repair had it not been for Murdo's influence and tenacity in getting it back on track”.

Mr Macdonald added: “I sincerely hope that Murdo will be reappointed and he can continue to pull for the islands that are in his bones”.

Mr Maclennan, a crofter on Scarp and resident of Point, had previously served on the boards of the Scottish Land Fund, Bòrd na Gaidhlig and the Crofters Commission. He has also, at different times, been board member and chief executive of the Western Isles NHS Board.

Ironically, the CMAL web-site continues to proclaim: “He brings a wealth of experience with a special interest in the areas of board accountability, governance, audit and finance, and Public Procurement … Mr MacLennan is an active crofter in both Lewis and Harris, contributing a strong, credible perspective of island interests to national fora”.