Urgent action needed on South Uist ferry service

The MV Lord of the Isles | CalMac

Na h-Eileanan an Iar MP Torcuil Crichton has called for urgent action to make sure that ferry services to and from Lochboisdale are maintained following the withdrawal of the MV Lord of the Isles.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Labour MP contacted bosses at CalMac calling for an immediate replacement vessel to serve the South Uist route and for extra sailings to Castlebay and on the Sound of Barra route, as well as Lochmaddy, after hundreds of journeys were cancelled.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LOTI is out of action in dry dock following a fire onboard this week which left the vessel without power in its starboard engine.

While commending the actions of the captain, crew and response teams, Mr Crichton has called on CalMac to make sure the service to South Uist is maintained if the ship stays in repairs beyond this weekend.

Torcuil has contacted Caledonian MacBrayne’s interim chief executive, Duncan Mackison, to press for urgent contingency arrangements and extra sailings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Crichton said: “This is yet another blow to the Uist economy and we need urgent steps to be taken. I have asked CalMac to add sailings through Barra and Lochmaddy as well as ensuring that a vessel is designated for Lochboisdale, if the absence of the LOTI is prolonged beyond the weekend”.

He added: “We know CalMac are operating an ageing fleet through no fault of their own and have to make decisions accordingly. However, South Uist has suffered disproportionately through nearly six weeks of lost sailings last summer. This August all possible steps must be taken to limit this latest damage to the island’s economy”.

The MP also called on senior representatives of Transport Scotland, which ultimately funds CalMac, and senior CalMac bosses, including the company’s chairman, to visit South Uist in the very near future to provide reassurance about future provision for the route.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Crichton added: “Islanders are concerned about the future of the South Uist route in the immediate and long-term. It is incumbent on Caledonian MacBrayne’s directors and Transport Scotland executives to deliver an assurance to the public that the route will be maintained beyond the service expectancy of the MV Lord of the Isles.”

This morning (Friday), a CalMac spokesperson said: “"We are committed to doing everything we can to support the service to and from South Uist whilst MV Lord of the Isles is unavailable. On Thursday evening, we published additional sailings for the Sound of Barra operating from Friday to Monday which are aligned to the Castlebay-Oban service.

"MV Lord of the Isles left Armadale port under tug escort on Thursday, and will arrive at a repair berth in Greenock on Friday afternoon where an assessment of required works will take place.

"We will keep the local community informed on her progress and contingency plans for the service in her absence. As soon as we are in a position to provide more information, we will do so."