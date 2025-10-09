Appeal for Stornoway folk to consider NHS volunteering - as poll suggests strong public appetite

People across Stornoway are being asked to consider gifting their time to help stretched NHS services.

The appeal from healthcare volunteering charity Helpforce comes as new poll revealed that over a fifth of people in Scotland would consider ‘stepping up’ as hospital helpers.

As Scotland’s elective treatment backlog stands at more than 700,000 cases and with stubborn NHS workforce vacancy rates placing medics under intense pressure, campaigners say that super-charging the number of volunteers who take on specific tasks designed to improve the flow of patients through hospitals could be “transformative”.

A new YouGov survey conducted for Helpforce has revealed that 20% of Scots would be inclined to donate their time and talents – equivalent to a potential pool of over 895,000 individuals.

It comes as 86% of frontline NHS staff across the UK report that support from trained volunteers improves the care they can provide, according to Helpforce’s own data – underlining that volunteers are not intended to replace healthcare professionals, but to instead complement them.

In calling on the Scottish Government to launch “the biggest health volunteering recruitment drive since the pandemic”, the charity is supported by Voluntary Health Scotland and influential think-tank the Health Foundation.

Over 3,000 people already actively volunteer their time in NHS wards and clinics across Scotland, with many taking on non-clinical ‘response’ tasks such as collecting prescribed medication from hospital pharmacies for patients to take home, transporting blood samples from patients’ bedsides to on-site labs, or providing refreshments for patients and their families. The emphasis is on trained volunteers taking on basic duties that alleviate pressure on doctors, nurses, and healthcare assistants – enabling medics to focus on delivering quality care.

Helpforce evidence suggests that for every 10,000 new NHS ‘response volunteers’ recruited at a UK-wide level, 1.1 million hours of annual efficiency gains can be achieved by hospitals.

Helpforce chief executive, Amerjit Chohan, said: “After years of under-investment and deep-rooted system-level challenges, the NHS remains in crisis - despite the valiant efforts of its staff and legions of existing volunteers. Out in communities, people feel the effects of unacceptably long waiting lists, chronically over-stretched services, and often extreme difficulties in accessing help. It’s clear from YouGov’s poll that a swathe of the public across Scotland is willing to step forward and do what they can to help.

“We are calling on the Scottish Government to invest in the biggest health volunteering recruitment drive since the pandemic, with a focus on attracting people into ‘response volunteer’ roles. Evidence shows that this specific type of support role can have a transformative impact on overall hospital efficiency – crucially leading to a reduction in the length of treatment waiting lists.

“YouGov’s poll reveals that 20% of people in Scotland would consider volunteering for the NHS – equivalent to over 895,000 individuals. Even if only two per cent could be enticed into volunteering roles that would result in NHS health boards across Scotland being bolstered by approximately 17,900 additional committed volunteers.

“There’s a huge opportunity to learn from our work with more than 100 NHS organisations across the UK and super-charge impact-led volunteering programmes that have already been proven at scale. While volunteering can’t solve all the NHS’ problems, it has a significant contribution to make.”

The YouGov poll, which coincides with the launch of Helpforce’s new ‘Giving Back, Transforming Care’ awareness campaign, highlighted that almost two thirds (63%) of people in Scotland support the idea of a mass NHS volunteer recruitment drive.

As well as ferrying prescribed medication and blood samples across hospital sites, trained ‘response volunteer’ roles can include escorting patients needing diagnostic tests or x-rays, providing general refreshments for those receiving and giving care, and restocking cupboards with bedding supplies, aprons and masks.

When asked what would motivate them to volunteer for the NHS, the top reasons given by those who took part in the survey were: making a difference to someone’s life, giving back to the NHS, and gaining a sense of purpose.

And across demographics, not knowing what kind of NHS volunteer roles are available and uncertainty around how to apply for positions were cited as barriers to volunteering – though the biggest obstacle identified was ‘not being able to commit sufficient time’.

Tejesh Mistry, Chief Executive of Voluntary Health Scotland, said:“We know that there is an immense pressure on Scotland’s NHS secondary care services and solving the crisis will require innovative solutions, as well as investment in services. Tailored volunteering programmes that complement the vital role of paid NHS staff and safely support the flow of patients through hospitals could certainly have a part to play.

“Evidence shows that healthcare volunteering not only has a positive impact on patient care, it also improves the lives of volunteers themselves – often providing a sense of purpose, social connection and opportunities to build confidence and learn new skills.”

Over the course of a year, each individual ‘response’ volunteer’ supports an average of 2,500 patients and undertakes 6,600 tasks, according to Helpforce’s analysis.

For more information on healthcare volunteering in Scotland visit Health Improvement Scotland’s volunteering page