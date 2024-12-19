In the Outer Hebrides and parts of Scotland, the Gaelic language remains a vital part of the cultural landscape.

According to the 2022 census, approximately 130,000 people in Scotland reported having some Gaelic language skills, marking a significant increase from 87,000 in 2011. This growth is a testament to the enduring importance of Gaelic in Scottish society.

The Scottish Government has implemented several initiatives to promote and preserve the Gaelic language. The Gaelic Language (Scotland) Act 2005 established Bòrd na Gàidhlig, the national Gaelic language agency, which has been instrumental in developing and implementing the National Gaelic Language Plan.

The current plan, covering 2023 to 2028, outlines priorities and targets to further progress Gaelic in Scotland.

Celebrating Gaelic: A Language of Heritage and Culture

Educationally, there has been a concerted effort to integrate Gaelic into the curriculum. As of 2023, there were 5,461 students in Scotland primarily being taught using the Gaelic language, with 3,896 in primary schools and 1,565 in secondary schools.

This reflects a growing recognition of the language’s value and the importance of providing opportunities for young people to learn and use Gaelic.

Despite these positive developments, challenges remain. In the Western Isles, native Gaelic speakers have become a minority for the first time, with census data showing a decrease of 2,600 speakers from 2011 to 2022. This highlights the need for continued and enhanced efforts to support and revitalize the language.

For those of us outside the Gaelic-speaking communities, the absence of Gaelic in our education system is a missed opportunity. While many students have been taught French and German, the chance to learn Gaelic has often been overlooked. This gap has led to a sense of disconnection from an essential part of our cultural heritage.

It is encouraging to see a growing number of schools and programs dedicated to teaching Gaelic, offering future generations a chance to reconnect with the language. These initiatives are vital in ensuring that Gaelic doesn’t fade into obscurity.

We must continue to support and celebrate those who speak, teach, and maintain the Gaelic language, for it is a treasure that belongs to all of Scotland, not just those fortunate enough to have grown up with it.

Let’s take pride in preserving this part of our heritage before it’s too late to reclaim it.