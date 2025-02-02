HebCelt Festival welcomes ‘game-changing’ Creative Scotland funding

Organisers of the award-winning HebCelt Festival have hailed a new three-year funding deal announced by Creative Scotland as “game-changing”.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It has been awarded £270,000 over the next-three years - the first time multi-year funding has been allocated to the festival this way. They will receive allocations of £90k each year, taking them to their 30th anniversary in 2027.

The support will now help to secure jobs for the Western Isles and surrounding areas, and aid the much loved event’s long term planning which can be used to help attract further sponsorship and big name acts to take part in the island celebrations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

HebCelt director and chair Iain Macphail said: “The positive and vital impact this progressive and future looking decision by Creative Scotland will have on our festival cannot be overstated - it is simply game-changing.

Internet sensation NATI.

“It will help secure jobs, greatly enhance our ability to plan and ensure that we can deliver on our reputation for providing a world class event from the Outer Hebrides and continue to deliver for the regional economy.

“HebCelt is much more than a festival, it is integral to the cultural and economic fabric of our entire community, and we are grateful to Creative Scotland for recognising that important role with their decision.

“There is much work still to do, but this decision gives us the confidence to build ahead and attract talent and audiences in the years ahead without worrying whether or not we will still be here from one year to the next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Given the difficult economic times faced by the cultural sector, we not only recognise what a significant benefit this is to us, but the challenges that remain for others.

Samba Sene & Diwan join the line-up.

“We stand ready to do all we can to create opportunities where we can, while we continue our preparation for this year’s event. Our remaining headline acts joining Tide Lines and Eddi Reader will be announced later this month.”

HebCelt revealed a week ago that it is on course to have contributed an astonishing £40m in economic benefits to the area by the time it celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2027.

This year’s event has already announced headliners including TIde Lines, Eddi Reader and acts including The Tumbling Souls, Madison Violet and Beluga Lagoon. The remaining headliners will be revealed later this month.

The festival takes place in Stornoway from July 16 - 19. More detail at hebcelt.com