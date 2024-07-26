​Minister agrees to meeting over air service concerns

The request for ministerial intervention came from Benbecula Medical Practice’s Patient Participation Group

The Scottish Government has confirmed that Health Secretary, Neil Gray, is to convene a meeting in North Uist on 21 August to address the growing crisis in NHS patient and medical staff transport in and to the Western Isles.

The current situation, with a lack of capacity on the service now operating on the Benbecula to Stornoway route for some passengers with mobility issues, has left many having to travel to their appointments in Stornoway via ferry and road.

In addition, a lack of air service schedule connectivity between Inverness, Stornoway and Benbecula since April has made it difficult for visiting consultants to fulfil their schedule of clinics in the islands, and that situation is due to get worse from the beginning of August with Loganair due to cut its early morning flight from Inverness to Stornoway.

NHS Western Isles warned recently that the lack of early morning flights and a joined-up timetable locally could result in up to 40 per-cent of clinics in the islands facing disruption or cancellation.

They further warned that the situation could worsen as flights and ferries begin to face weather-related cancellations in the coming autumn and winter.

The move by the Scottish Government comes following a request to both Neil Gray and Transport Secretary, Fiona Hyslop by the Benbecula Medical Practice Patient Participation Group, who first raised their concerns at the situation in March.

PPG representative, Diane MacPherson, said this week that the group “wanted to bring it to everybody’s attention that there is an issue here” and that they “would like to work with whomever they can to find solutions”.

She added: “We received very good responses from the Scottish Government, but having said that, there are people who are suffering day on day, and so we can’t let it go…and we have to start looking for innovative solutions.”

Earlier this year it emerged that Loganair, the long-term provider of the public service obligation( service linking Benbecula to Stornoway, lost out in its bid to retain the contract for the services when it was up for renewal.

In April, a new provider, Hebridean Air Services, was awarded the contract, but its plane has just eight bookable seats, and, due to weight restrictions, sometimes flies with fewer passengers on board.

The aircraft operated by Loganair offered circa 90 seats per week on the route, whilst the current aircraft has a max capacity of just 24.

There is no suggestion that HAS is doing anything other than meeting and fulfilling the terms of its contract agreed with Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, which is due to run for four years.

In a statement issued this week, a Scottish Government spokesperson said that they already provide “indirect support” to the Benbecula to Stornoway air service through its subsidy of Highlands and Islands Airports Limited – the operator of Benbecula and Stornoway airports – and that Comhairle nan Eilean Siar also receives funding support from the Scottish Government through the Local Government Settlement which includes “need in relation to air transport”.

They continued: “While the provision of supported air services within the Western Isles is a matter for Comhairle nan Eilean Siar, we recognise that the issue of flights between Benbecula and Stornoway is one of concern for residents.”