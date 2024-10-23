Scouts and GCHQ join forces to launch new digital citizen badge activities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Scouts in Stornoway will soon be learning new Cyber Security skills to keep themselves safe online

The Scouts and GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre have launched four new activities for the Digital Citizen Badge designed to equip young people with essential online security skills.

Launched during Cyber Security Awareness Month, the new activities will encourage young people to create and implement robust passwords on their accounts and devices, protect their data, and regularly back up their systems to protect valuable information, such as family photos.

Specifically, the four activities being launched will help Scouts learn to create stronger passwords, recognise phishing emails, understand fundamental cyber security principles, and identify the importance of regularly backing up their key digital assets.

Scouts Cyber Skills Activities

The new activities have been designed alongside the nation’s online security experts at the NCSC, which is part of the UK’s world-leading signals intelligence agency, GCHQ. They complement the NCSC’s existing offerings for young people, including the Cyber Sprinters digital game and CyberFirst Navigators resources.

Recent research into password and backup practices reveals that:

In 2022 Over 24 billion passwords were exposed by hackers. (Digital Shadows, 2022)

91% of people understand that reusing passwords is a security risk. (Last Pass, 2021)

Only half of internet users are somewhat familiar with best practices of password security. (Bitwarden, 2022)

World Back Up Day research identified in 2023 that 21% of computer users have never made a backup of their files and run the risk of losing precious material data like family photos Data Backups Are for Life, Not Just for World Backup Day - IT Governance UK Blog

Sally Milner Scout Partnership Manager said: “Keeping your digital assets safe is a key modern life skill and here at the Scouts we want to help young people develop digital skills as well as the more traditional team work, navigation and leaderships skills.

“In 2024 its just as important to know how to keep your data safe as it is to work in a team or navigate using a map; it’s our mission to help young people develop all these key skills, and others so they are fully equipped to live and operate effectively in the modern world.”

Sarah Lyons, NCSC Deputy Director for Economy and Society, said:“Empowering young people with the skills to navigate the digital world safely is crucial.

“By equipping Scouts with essential knowledge about online safety, we help ensure they can protect themselves against cyber threats and make informed choices in an increasingly digital society.”

Through these activities, the Scouts and NCSC are working to create a safer online environment for young people. By embedding cyber security knowledge into the Digital Citizen Badge, they are helping young people develop crucial skills to navigate the digital world securely and confidently.