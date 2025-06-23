Tighean Innes Gall RTS meters quote

Donna Smith, CEO of Tighean Innse Gall, said: “We welcome the recent announcement that the Radio Teleswitch Service (RTS) signal will now be phased out gradually. However, we urge energy suppliers to clearly communicate this process to all affected households as soon as possible.

Sign up to our daily Stornoway Gazette Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Stornoway Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Until now, the lack of information has caused significant uncertainty for many homes in the Western Isles and beyond. It is now essential that energy suppliers provide accurate, timely updates to reassure and guide customers through this transition.

Last week, following months of concern, the energy industry, the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), and the regulator, Ofgem, agreed to a more carefully managed first stage of the RTS phase-out. The signal will now be turned off in stages, starting with small groups of meters. This approach allows suppliers to contact affected customers in advance and monitor the process to ensure it runs smoothly before proceeding further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to this announcement, more than 2,700 households* in the Western Isles with RTS meters were at risk of suddenly losing access to hot water and heating, as a permanent switch-off had been scheduled for all homes on 30 June 2025. This phased approach is a crucial step toward protecting those households and avoiding unnecessary disruption.”

*as of November 2024