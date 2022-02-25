Dr El Nahal says herbal medicine is complimentary and not meant as a complete alternative to traditional medicine.

The new herbal medicine clinic is being delivered by Dr Simon El Nahal and uses plant medicines in combination with his medical training to help people with a variety of problems.

Dr El Nahal studied with Heartwood UK, a professional course organised by the National Institute of Medical Herbalists. As part of this training he undertook clinical training with herbalists based throughout Scotland, and spent a lot of this clinic time at Napiers in Edinburgh, one of the oldest herbal dispensaries in the UK.

As a result, Dr El Nahal is now a qualified registered herbalist, and is working in partnership with Napier's team to provide a herbal medicine clinic based in the Western Isles.

“My hope is to provide a wider perspective to people's health than I can offer from a modern medicine setting alone,” he said. “As a herbalist every aspect of a person's daily life and story is significant, and the in-depth initial consultation allows me and the patient to explore underlying drivers of illness and ways to improve their general wellbeing.

“This might involve anything from their diet, sleep, daily activities, to relationships and spiritual needs. Together we make a plan making achievable changes and using individually formulated herbs to support a journey towards better health and wellbeing.

“Everything I do is in consideration and collaboration with the care provided by NHS services and any treatments that involves. I provide integrated and holistic medicine, not alternative.”

Dr El Nahal followed his parents' path into medicine and he began his journey by earning his medical degree in Birmingham before going on to complete foundation training in both Raigmore, Inverness and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

“I particularly enjoyed working in Accident and Emergency and stayed in Aberdeen to do this for some time,” continued Dr El Nahal.

“And for the last four years I have worked at Western Isles Hospital, mainly based in A&E but also working on the medical and surgical wards.”

Early interest in the herbal medicine clinic has been encouraging with Dr El Nahal revealing many locals have passed on remedies of their own which have been in their families for generations.

“So many people have been keen to tell me about herbal remedies that their mothers, fathers, or grandparents used when they were growing up,” he said.

“Gaelic culture and language is rich with the herbal medicines that grow here. The fact that the islands' herbal history has been preserved within the language is extremely special and important, and something I feel we need to honour and maintain.”

Dr El Nahal, who hopes to become a GP, plans to create a physical space to meet with patients eventually but for now is busy with video appointments. He is also looking to establish a polytunnel to start growing some of the herbs he uses that aren't growing wild.